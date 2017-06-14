Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party on Steve Scalise Shooting

Senator Karen Carter Peterson, Louisiana Democratic Party Chair called the shooting that wounded U.S. rep. Steve Scalise a "senseless act of violence."

"I am deeply saddened and troubled that anyone would inflict terror on public servants. Steve Scalise is my friend and former state legislative colleague. My heart goes out to him, the other victims involved, his family, and the brave law enforcement officers injured in this tragic incident.

"The upcoming Congressional ballgame that he and others were practicing for is one of few occasions that bring Democrats and Republicans together. I know personally that Steve and I share a core philosophy of standing up and fighting hard for what you believe in. He's strong and I look forward to his full recovery."

Background: Congressman Steve Scalise and four others injured in Virginia shooting

