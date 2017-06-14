Mayor: Attack on Scalise and others is attack on democracy

Mayor Mitch Landrieu asked for thoughts and prayers for those injured in Wednesday's shooting. (FOX 8)

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu called Wednesday’s gun shooting that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Metairie) an attack on Americans.

“Today our thoughts and prayers are with our good friend and our Congressman Steve Scalise and the others that were shot this morning,” Landrieu said.

Landrieu called him a fighter and a good friend. The two served in the legislature for a decade.

He asked that the citizens of the New Orleans area and around the country keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Scalise is in stable, but serious condition in a hospital in Georgetown.

Background: Congressman Steve Scalise and four others injured in Virginia shooting

He said any attack on a public official or first responder is an attack on democracy and America.

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans) was in a field nearby with his children. Landrieu said Richmond sends his thoughts and prayers to his injured friend.

“It’s in time like these when we have to pause and reflect,” Landrieu said. The mayor was scheduled to deliver the state of the city speech, but canceled it after news of the attack.

“Unfortunately, we have been here before in our country. But this is no less shocking,” Landrieu said.

Five people were injured in the shooting. The suspect, James Hodgkinson, is dead, according to authorities. His motive is unknown.

The mayor said despite political differences in the country, many leaders remain united.

“We go to battle politically, but personally we are very respectful of each other,” the mayor said.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.