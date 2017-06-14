One person shot and killed in the Gert Town neighborhood - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

One person shot and killed in the Gert Town neighborhood

At least one person was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Gert Town neighborhood.

New Orleans police say the shooting happened in the 7800 block of Olive Street.

There is no further information currently available.

