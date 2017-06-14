Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser on Scalise

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser: “I ask all Louisianans and Americans to pray for my friend, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, and all of those shot in today’s ridiculous and senseless shooting. Steve has been a great friend to my family and Louisiana throughout his years as a public servant. My utmost thanks and admiration goes to those members of the Capitol Police who bravely subdued the shooter and saved dozens of lives. This attack on our elected officials is an attack on our nation and each one of us, regardless of party. Let us all pray for a speedy recovery for everyone injured today and for peace throughout the world.”