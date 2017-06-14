Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser on Scalise

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser: “I ask all Louisianans and Americans to pray for my friend, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, and all of those shot in today’s ridiculous and senseless shooting. Steve has been a great friend to my family and Louisiana throughout his years as a public servant. My utmost thanks and admiration goes to those members of the Capitol Police who bravely subdued the shooter and saved dozens of lives. This attack on our elected officials is an attack on our nation and each one of us, regardless of party. Let us all pray for a speedy recovery for everyone injured today and for peace throughout the world.”
The Washington Post identified the shooter as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill.more>>
First round pick Marshon Lattimore had his best practice the offseason. Lattimore split reps with the first team and made the most of them.more>>
Storm chances will stick around on Thursday and coverage could be a bit higher.more>>
Chilling video has emerged from the shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise fighting for his life.more>>
Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition.more>>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.more>>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.more>>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.more>>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.more>>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.more>>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.more>>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.more>>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.more>>
