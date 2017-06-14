Copy-Shooting at San Francisco UPS center, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.

The shooting Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

