UPDATE: Rep. Steve Scalise in critical condition, hospital says

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
MedStar Washington Hospital Center provided the following update on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise:

"Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition."

Scalise was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA, as members of congress practiced for a baseball game.

Four others were injured in the attack. The suspected shooter, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, IL, is dead.

President Donald Trump said that Scalise was in stable condition in a press conference earlier this morning. It is unclear what changed the status of his condition.

