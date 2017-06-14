VIDEO: Witness catches shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise on camera

A witness walking his dog caught the shooting in Alexandria, VA on camera. (FOX 8)

Chilling video has emerged from the shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise fighting for his life.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, VA.

Witness Noah Nathan captured the video. You can hear more than two dozen rounds fired from the alleged gunman, identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois.

Nathan told the New York Post he lives near the baseball park and was walking his dog. He said he was “more pissed off than scared” during the attack.

This video might be disturbing to some viewers.

Four other people were injured during the shooting.

