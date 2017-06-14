David: Summer heat and storms

Storm chances will stick around on Thursday and coverage could be a bit higher. There's a chance that a line of storms may move in late in the day and into the evening hours. Those trends will continue to be monitored.

Otherwise, rain chances will drop Friday and into the weekend with an emphasis on just plain old heat and humidity. Only a stray storm or two is expected Saturday and Sunday.

By the middle of next week a tropical disturbance will be moving across the lower Gulf of Mexico toward Mexico. Right now few, if any impacts are expected across the Northern Gulf Coast. However, rain chances may be a bit higher by midweek.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

