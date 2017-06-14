After Further Review: Marshon Lattimore impresses at Day 2 of Saints minicamp

Lattimore impresses

First round pick Marshon Lattimore had his best practice this offseason. Lattimore split reps with the first team and made the most of them. During two-minute, Lattimore guarded Michael Thomas on a deep route and ran step-for-step with him. He went high to knock the ball on the pass from Drew Brees. Later in the drill, Lattimore was able knock a ball away from Brandon Coleman on a shorter route.

After practice head coach Sean Payton said he told Lattimore he’s like Kendrick Lamar: Everyone is waiting in line to see him. In this case, he met to test the rookie. On Wednesday, he was up for the challenge.

Plays of the Day

There were several big plays made Wednesday. The first came during a team period when Brees threw and out route behind Coby Fleener. The ball ricocheted off Fleener’s foot and into the hands of Craig Robertson, who picked the ball off.

On the first play of two-minute, Brees went deep Ted Ginn, Jr. Vonn Bell was there to deflect the pass while Delvin Breaux came away with the interception.

Garrett Grayson connected on a nine route to Rashard Lawrence. It was a nice play by Grayson who was able to catch a low spot and put in the right spot.

Grayson was involved in a wild play later in the drill when he was sacked by a defensive lineman. But as the whistle blew, Grayson still fired a pass. Royce LaFrance made an incredible leaping interception and ran it back for a score.

Also during two-minute, Chase Daniel threw a corner route to Tommy Lee Lewis. Lewis went up high to make an impressive catch.

Local product Arthur Maulet stepped up on the final play of practice. Daniel threw a deep out to a receiver. Maulet undercut the pass to make a nice interception. The play could’ve been ruled dead after David Onyemata got good pressure.

Notable Absences

Josh Hill

Michael Hoomanawanui

Nick Fairley

P.J. Williams

Terron Armstead – left practice at some point

Dannell Ellerbe

Other Observations

Stephone Anthony got a lot of first team reps at middle linebacker. When the team went to traditional base, Anthony was the Mike, A.J. Klein was the Sam and Alex Anzalone was the will. When the team went nickel, Roberston and Klein were the linebackers.

With Armstead out, Khalif Barnes and Bryce Harris split time at left tackle.

Marcus Williams displayed his nose for the football once again. On a deep pass from Daniel to Jordan Williams-Lambert, the receiver was just about to reel in the catch but Williams was able to get a hand in at the last second to knock the ball away.

Delvin Breaux has had a great offseason. He’s clearly 100% healthy. In addition to his pick, he also had a strong PBU where he was able to wrestle the ball away from Michael Thomas on a slant route.

