Assumption Parish man faces kidnapping charges

Assumption Parish deputies arrest a Napoleonville man accused of kidnapping a woman.

Authorities say Derrick Johnson, 36 got into an argument with a woman on June 7th.

The report reveals Johnson allegedly held the victim hostage for five days.

On June 11, the suspect agreed to bring the woman to her job.

Once at work, the woman called police.

Johnson was arrested on false imprisonment, simple kidnapping, and auto theft charges.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.