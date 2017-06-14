Rep. Steve Scalise critical but stable at D.C.-area hospital

Congressman Steve Scalise is recovering from a gunshot wound at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he came out of surgery at about noon.

The word came out at 7 a.m. New Orleans time that Scalise, who has been reelected five times to a House district in Metairie, had been shot on the baseball diamond in Alexandria, VA, near Washington while practicing for a GOP charity baseball game.

Scalise was on second base when the gunman, identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, IL, began unloading multiple rounds from a rifle described as an M4 carbine. Scalise dragged himself away from the diamond and into the outfield, but he basically had no shelter while his security team returned fire.

Four other people were wounded - including the gunman - who has since died.

There was a lot of emotion on Capitol Hill, where work nearly ground to a halt. Present Donald Trump called Scalise a fighter and a friend.

Scalise is listed in critical but stable condition.

