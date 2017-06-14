NOPD searches for a missing teenager

Mayor Mitch Landrieu calls GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Metairie a friend and said an attack on any elected official is an attack on the country.more>>
Congressman Steve Scalise is recovering from a gunshot wound at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he came out of surgery at about noon.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman in the Gert Town neighborhood.more>>
The Washington Post identified the shooter as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill.more>>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.more>>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.more>>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.more>>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.more>>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.more>>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.more>>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.more>>
A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression.more>>
Video has been released from a Wednesday morning shooting during a GOP baseball practice that injured multiple people and left the suspected shooter dead.more>>
The Mirons had already prepared themselves to care for a special needs child, so when talk of building their family turned to adoption, they considered adopting a child with special needs.more>>
