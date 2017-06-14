NOPD searches for a missing teenager

New Orleans police search for a missing teenager.

The mother of Reneka Aaron, 14 says her daughter left their home in 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard.

The teenager was reportedly going to a party with a person known as Terrance.

Police learned the party was canceled, but Aaron has not been seen or heard from since June 9, 2017.

The teenager was last seen wearing jeans and a light blue hoodie.

Anyone with information about Reneka Aaron’s location is asked to contact the Fourth District at 504-658-6040.

