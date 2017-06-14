Impromptu prayer service held for Rep. Scalise at St. Catherine of Siena

Parishioners at St. Catherine of Siena in Metairie said that Congressman Steve Scalise is more than just a politician. To them, he is a devoted church member and a friend.

One by one, parishioners made their way into an impromptu prayer service Wednesday night

"He's camping with us and Cub Scouts, he's blowing trash after the school fair, he's just a normal member of this community," said Michael Martin.

"Sweetest and nicest guy you ever really want to meet,” said Merce Candeo. “It's sad for no reason at all."

