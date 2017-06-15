Your Weather Authority: Afternoon storms possible

Storm chances will stick around Thursday, with the highest chances coming during the afternoon hours.

Some storms could linger into the evening hours.

Rain chances will drop to a typical 20 to 30 percent starting Friday and last through the weekend.

The heat and humidity aren't going anywhere. Plan for highs near 90 degrees each day and overnight lows only falling to the mid-70s.

By the middle of next week, a tropical disturbance will be moving across the lower Gulf of Mexico toward Mexico.

Right now, few if any impact is expected across the Northern Gulf Coast. However, rain chances may be a bit higher by the middle of the week.

