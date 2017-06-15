Woman stabbed, killed on Decatur Street - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Woman stabbed, killed on Decatur Street

A woman was stabbed and killed in the French Quarter overnight Thursday.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the woman suffered a stab wound to her side in the 300 block of Decatur Street.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim’s name and the official cause of death.

No further details are currently available.

