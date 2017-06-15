NOPD searching for missing woman

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Schnell Leban-Alexander was last seen on May 27 around 6:30 p.m. when she left her residence in the 4300 block of Woodland Drive.

Leban-Alexander said she was going to a local corner store but she never returned and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Schnell Leban-Alexander is asked to contact Detective Lisa Lewis or any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040.

