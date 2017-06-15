Popular Algiers restaurant robbed by masked men, police say

DeMartino's was robbed by armed men, according to the NOPD. (Source: Facebook)

A popular restaurant in Algiers was robbed by two armed men in masks on Wednesday night, according to a New Orleans police report.

An employee of DiMartino’s was approached outside of the shop by the perpetrators around 11 p.m. They were forced back into the business.

The men forced the employee inside of the office and took money from the safe, police said.

The restaurant is in the 3900 block of Gen. DeGaulle Dr.

The men fled the location in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about this robbery, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

