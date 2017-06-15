Congressional game could pitch new effort at bipartisanship

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is a commanding presence in Washington D.C., often able to make friends on both sides of the aisle - a political force for Louisiana, according to FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman.

“It’s been since Hale Boggs that we've had someone as the Majority Whip in the House of Representatives for a state with a long history of powerful leaders. Congressman Steve Scalise has filled a void that we haven't seen in many, many years. He's in that small elite group of leadership that sits with the president of the United States and is pushing the policy agenda forward for the Republican Party,” Sherman said.

Thursday evening, regardless of party or dugout, Sherman thinks the congressional baseball game presents the perfect opportunity to change the tenor of the political atmosphere on Capitol Hill.

“Bipartisanship is rare in D.C.," Sherman said. "We're now seeing a moment of unity with Democrats and Republicans coming together in this congressional baseball game is actually one of the few major events we see that's a true spirit of bipartisanship. I think we're in store for a special night today as the Republicans, Democrats come together and support of one of their own.”

However, while the parties will easily come together to support Scalise and the other victims of Wednesday’s attack, Sherman wonders if it will be enough to create lasting change in D.C.

“Former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel said, ‘Let no good crisis go to waste.’ Folks in D.C. are hoping that this crisis, one of their own being shot, can be that event that brings people together, that sparks a little bit of bipartisanship and unity in Congress," Sherman said. "I think many of us hope the political rhetoric will change. That remains to be seen. We’ve had shootings before, major events in D.C. which lead to brief periods of unity. Let's see how long this one lasts.”

