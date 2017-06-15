Congressional game could pitch new effort at bipartisanship

A former congressman who formerly held the seat now held by Steve Scalise says his condition is serious.more>>
A former congressman who formerly held the seat now held by Steve Scalise says his condition is serious.more>>
That real summer feel has definitely set in over the past couple of days. There will continue to be a chance for mainly afternoon and evening storms into Friday.more>>
That real summer feel has definitely set in over the past couple of days. There will continue to be a chance for mainly afternoon and evening storms into Friday.more>>
The Tigers have arrived in Omaha, where they're already on the field at Creighton University for a light afternoon practice.more>>
The Tigers have arrived in Omaha, where they're already on the field at Creighton University for a light afternoon practice.more>>
Saints Superfan J.J. Robertson is continuing to spread his message of perseverance across New Orleans. Next month, the sports world will be honoring J.J. with a special award.more>>
Saints Superfan J.J. Robertson is continuing to spread his message of perseverance across New Orleans. Next month, the sports world will be honoring J.J. with a special award.more>>
When gunfire erupted Wednesday as Rep. Steve Scalise played second base in a practice baseball game, one of the shots tore through his pelvis.more>>
When gunfire erupted Wednesday as Rep. Steve Scalise played second base in a practice baseball game, one of the shots tore through his pelvis.more>>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.more>>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.more>>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.more>>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.more>>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.more>>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.more>>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.more>>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.more>>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.more>>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.more>>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.more>>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.more>>
Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.more>>
Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.more>>
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.more>>
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.more>>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.more>>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.more>>
A 61-year-old Ohio man has been arrested after threatening an officer and chaining up his dog on the bed of a pickup truck.more>>
A 61-year-old Ohio man has been arrested after threatening an officer and chaining up his dog on the bed of a pickup truck.more>>