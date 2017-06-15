FBI: camera, cell phone, computer recovered from shooter's van

The FBI, state, and local law enforcement agencies in Alexandria, Virginia and Belleville, Illinois continue to investigate Wednesday's of Majority Whip Steve Scalise and five others.

The FBI continues to investigate shooter James Hodgkinson as well as his activities and social media posts in the months leading up to the shooting.

The weapons recovered at the scene include a 9 mm handgun and a 7.62 caliber rifle. ATF has conducted traces on the weapons and has determined that both were purchased by Hodgkinson from federal firearms licensees.

In a statement released Thursday, the FBI says there is no evidence to suggest that the purchases were not lawful. The FBI has processed the shooter’s vehicle which was parked in the parking lot of the YMCA directly adjacent to the park where the shooting took place.

From that vehicle, the FBI has recovered and is processing a cell phone, a computer, and a camera.

The FBI continues to encourage the public to come forward with any information on the shooter. Law enforcement continues to seek information on any encounters the public may have had with Hodgkinson in his home state of Illinois or in Alexandria, Virginia, where law enforcement believe he has been staying since March.

