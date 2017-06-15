LSU Tigers arrive in Omaha, take light afternoon practice

The Tigers have arrived in Omaha, where they're already on the field at Creighton University for a light afternoon practice. For several players, it's their first time making the trip, including senior Cole Freeman, who said it was just two years ago that he was watching LSU as a fan.

"The trip was pretty cool," Freeman said. "I got a whole row on the airplane. I got to lay down and go to sleep. It felt kind of big league. The police escort and all that stuff was pretty cool. Everyone following on Twitter - that was something two years ago that I got to follow on Twitter.

"On one hand, you want to enjoy yourself and let the players have the experience of a lifetime and come to the College World Series and do all these other things," said Coach Paul Mainieri. "On the other hand, you also want to win. It's a lot more fun to win than not to win when you come to this place."

As far as preparing for what will be the toughest competition that LSU has faced yet, Mainieri said they're not focused on winning a national championship, only Florida State, on Saturday night.

