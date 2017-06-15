David: Summer heat sets in

Repair workers note many air conditioning units are designed to handle heat up to only 93 degrees. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

That real summer feel has definitely set in over the past couple of days. There will continue to be a chance for mainly afternoon and evening storms into Friday.

For the weekend, rain chances look pretty low but a spotty storm or two can't be ruled out. Highs will be around 90 and heat index will touch 100 from time to time.

Next week will see a gradual increase in storm chances. A lot will depend on the eventual development and track of a disturbance over the Caribbean. Right, it is too early to determine any indirect or direct threats to our area.

