After Further Review: Saints wrap up off season with third day of minicamp

School let out a little bit early for the Saints today. The team cut practice short by about an hour on their final day of minicamp.

Plays of the Day

During red zone, Drew Brees fired a touchdown strike to Ted Ginn, Jr. who was running a post corner route.

Later in the sequence, Brees located Michael Thomas on a back shoulder throw for a touchdown. The connection was a true sign of how good the duo’s chemistry is. Thomas sold the route beautifully and didn’t look back until the very last second. Brees put the ball in the only spot it could be with Marshon Lattimore in coverage.

A crazy play happened later when Brees targeted Alvin Kamara on the option route, the ball was tipped and went through a sea of hands before finally landing in Ginn’s arms for a touchdown.

Chris Banjo picked off Garrett Grayson during the same drill. The deep pass was tipped by Ken Crawley.

Grayson was picked off again later in the drill went on a throw to the back of the end zone, Nate Stupar jumped up and undercut the pass and intercepted the ball.

Notable Absences

Dannell Ellerbe

Nick Fairley

Senio Kelemete

Terron Armstead

Michael Hoomanawanui

Josh Hill

Other Observations

Cornerback P.J. Williams returned to action after being out with the flu.

Although it was the shortest practice of the week, it was easily the biggest fan turnout.

Brandon Coleman caught a touchdown in the red zone. He had a decent offseason with the team.

