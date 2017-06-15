Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore improves as minicamp closes

It's not everyday a head coach compares his first round pick to a Grammy-winning rapper, but that's exactly what Sean Payton did with Marshon Lattimore.

"I told him, he's going to be like Kendrick Lamar," Payton said. "They're all getting in line to go see him. That's how it is for a rookie corner."

For his part, Lattimore welcomes the target on his back.

"It's all good, I want them to come at me, more plays for me," Lattimore said. "That's how I look at that one. I tell him everytime he says it 'come on.' I'm ready for it."

Thus far Lattimore has been steadily improving. It all culminated Wednesday with his best practice of the offseason. He had two pas break-ups: One on Brandon Coleman, the other on his fellow Ohio State Buckeye Michael Thomas.

"Today, I was just reacting more. I had to step up because Coach wanted to step up way more than what I have been doing. So, I accepted the challenge and got it done. " Lattimore said. "It's practice and you have to go in practice like it's a game. But you still have to have that mentality though that you're going out there to competing everyday. It don't matter if you're in pads or not, you still have to compete to the highest level."

Lattimore finished minicamp with the first team. The hope is he remains there for training camp, preseason, regular season and hopefully his entire career.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.