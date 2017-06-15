NOPD searches for man wanted for illegal use of weapon - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD searches for man wanted for illegal use of weapon

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Byran Bright, 22 (Source: NOPD) Byran Bright, 22 (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police search for a man wanted for illegal use of a weapon.   

Authorities report Byran Bright, 22 pointed a gun out of his car window and fired into the air.  

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m.  

Bright was last seen in the 5200 block of Revel Street.  
 
If you know the whereabouts of Byran Bright, contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers.

