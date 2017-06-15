NOPD searches for man wanted for illegal use of weapon

New Orleans police search for a man wanted for illegal use of a weapon.

Authorities report Byran Bright, 22 pointed a gun out of his car window and fired into the air.

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m.

Bright was last seen in the 5200 block of Revel Street.



If you know the whereabouts of Byran Bright, contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers.

