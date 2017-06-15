Hospital updates Rep. Scalise's condition while colleagues honor him at baseball game

They came from all over the country Thursday night to watch congressmen play a game that they have played for more than 100 years - the congressional baseball game pitting Republicans against Democrats for charity at Washington Nationals Stadium.

During the friendly competition, a D.C.-area hospital released the following statement about the condition of Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot Wednesday while practicing for the game with his colleagues.

"Earlier today, Congressman Steve Scalise underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg. He remains in critical condition, but has improved in the last 24 hours. The Congressman will require additional operations, and will be in the hospital for some time. At the request of the family, we will continue to provide periodic updates."

“It was important to come together to show bipartisanship,” said New Orleans resident Caroline Waller, who had traveled to Washington to watch the game.

Among those filling in was a senator from Arizona who would normally be wearing a Diamondbacks cap. Sen. Jeff Flake was with Rep. Steve Scalise when he was shot, and has been checking in on him.

“I was there last night,” he said. “It’ a tough road ahead. He's fighting hard.”

During the game, a special tribute was held for Scalise, who is being treated at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Congressmen gathered at second base, where Scalise was standing when he was wounded. Then, another man injured in the shooting, Capital Officer David Bailey, threw the first pitch.

“It's incredible,” said congressional staffer Blake Nolan. “People watch the media, and all the congressman and senators are friends.”

And there were others who said it's time for people of different political persuasions to come together.

“I purchased my ticket a few weeks ago, but with what happened yesterday, it has more meaning to me today,” said D.C. resident Amanda Linton. “I don't know the congressman, but I was horrified.”

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.