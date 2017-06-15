Hospital updates Rep. Scalise's condition while colleagues honor him at baseball game

A warning from the Better Business Bureau about a door to door scam.more>>
They came from all over the country Thursday night to watch congressmen play a game that they have played for more than 100 years - the congressional baseball game pitting Republicans against Democrats for charity at Washington Nationals Stadium. During the friendly competition, a D.C.-area hospital released the following statement about the condition of Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot Wednesday while practicing for the game with his colleagues.more>>
The Tigers have arrived in Omaha, where they're already on the field at Creighton University for a light afternoon practice.more>>
At the state capitol, it is clear that many state lawmakers do not want to repeat what happened in the waning hours of the regular legislative session last week when they failed to approve a new operating budget for state government. Thursday the Senate Finance Committee voted 8 to 3 to approve the almost $30 billion budget the House approved this week, batting back attempts to amend the legislation which fully funds the popular TOPS Program and sets asid...more>>
School let out a little bit early for the Saints today. The team cut practice short by about an hour on their final day of minicamp.more>>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.more>>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.more>>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.more>>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.more>>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.more>>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.more>>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.more>>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.more>>
For senior class president Marvin Wright, it's a day he will never forget. He wrote and read his own speech instead of the one the school wrote for him and was denied his diploma.more>>
An anonymous tip from the community led to the seizure of over 400 pounds of marijuana in Collins on Wednesday.more>>
