Scalise shooting calms political rhetoric as parties call for unity

The shootout on a Virginia baseball field that injured Congressman Steve Scalise and others reminds politicians they are all on the same team.

"These are people that you sit with every single day. You work with side-by-side. There isn't that personal hate. It's just politically we are not the same," said Rep. Helena Moreno, D-Orleans.

Both sides of the political aisle are extending an olive branch after Wednesday's shooting. President Donald Trump called Scalise's injury a possible sacrifice to unite the country's divided political system.

"There are a lot of hearts in this country," Trump said. "They're all sending their love and support to the Scalise family, and Steve, in his own way, may have brought some unity to our long-divided country. We've had a very, very divided country for many years, and I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice, but there could be some unity being brought to our country."

Gov. John Bel Edwards believes the shooting should teach everyone a lesson about divisive politics.

"I ask that you will continue to pray for him and his family, but also for our country. Because the idea that we would start exacting vengeance on people for political reasons by way of a rifle ought to strike all of us as completely intolerant. There is no excuse. It cannot be rationalized, and so I would hope that you would pray for our country, as well," Edwards said.

"This is just a continued reminder of how close we are and how close we have to continue to be, because at the end of the day there are 4 million people relying on us to get stuff done," said Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond. "I've gotten texts from Cleo Fields to Wendy Vitter all expressing support. ...We don't have the luxury to be partisan because we need too much, and the people who rely on us need too much. This is just a continued reminder of how close we are and how close we have to continue to be."

As Scalise struggles to recover, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi conducted their first joint interview during Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game.

"Today is about coming together and celebrating the the greatness of Steve Scalise. We have an Italian American connection," Pelosi said.

"You would never find me wearing an SEC hat let alone a Louisiana Tigers hat except for this," Ryan said.

In January 2011, more than 20 people were shot at a political event in Tuscon. Five people were killed, including a 9-year-old girl. Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot and survived, and similar calls for unity happened after that shooting, as well.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.