Scalise shooting calms political rhetoric as parties call for unity

The shootout on a Virginia baseball field that injured Congressman Steve Scalise and multiple others reminds politicians they are all on the same team.more>>
A warning from the Better Business Bureau about a door to door scam.more>>
They came from all over the country Thursday night to watch congressmen play a game that they have played for more than 100 years - the congressional baseball game pitting Republicans against Democrats for charity at Washington Nationals Stadium. During the friendly competition, a D.C.-area hospital released the following statement about the condition of Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot Wednesday while practicing for the game with his colleagues.more>>
The Tigers have arrived in Omaha, where they're already on the field at Creighton University for a light afternoon practice.more>>
At the state capitol, it is clear that many state lawmakers do not want to repeat what happened in the waning hours of the regular legislative session last week when they failed to approve a new operating budget for state government. Thursday the Senate Finance Committee voted 8 to 3 to approve the almost $30 billion budget the House approved this week, batting back attempts to amend the legislation which fully funds the popular TOPS Program and sets asid...more>>
In Baton Rouge, it was clear Thursday that many state lawmakers do not want to repeat what happened in the waning hours of the regular legislative session last week, when they failed to approve a new operating budget for state government.more>>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.more>>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.more>>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.more>>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.more>>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.more>>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.more>>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.more>>
