JSPO searching for man accused of two Thursday night attempted kidnappings

Thursday night officers responded to a call of a suspicious man at Mike Miley Playground in Metairie.more>>
Thursday night officers responded to a call of a suspicious man at Mike Miley Playground in Metairie.more>>
The shootout on a Virginia baseball field that injured Congressman Steve Scalise and multiple others reminds politicians they are all on the same team.more>>
The shootout on a Virginia baseball field that injured Congressman Steve Scalise and multiple others reminds politicians they are all on the same team.more>>
A warning from the Better Business Bureau about a door to door scam.more>>
A warning from the Better Business Bureau about a door-to-door scam.more>>
They came from all over the country Thursday night to watch congressmen play a game that they have played for more than 100 years - the congressional baseball game pitting Republicans against Democrats for charity at Washington Nationals Stadium. During the friendly competition, a D.C.-area hospital released the following statement about the condition of Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot Wednesday while practicing for the game with his colleagues.more>>
They came from all over the country Thursday night to watch congressmen play a game that they have played for more than 100 years - the congressional baseball game pitting Republicans against Democrats for charity at Washington Nationals Stadium. During the friendly competition, a D.C.-area hospital released the following statement about the condition of Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot Wednesday while practicing for the game with his colleagues.more>>
The Tigers have arrived in Omaha, where they're already on the field at Creighton University for a light afternoon practice.more>>
The Tigers have arrived in Omaha, where they're already on the field at Creighton University for a light afternoon practice.more>>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.more>>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.more>>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.more>>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.more>>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.more>>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.more>>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.more>>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.more>>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.more>>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.more>>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.more>>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.more>>