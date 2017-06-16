JSPO searching for man accused in two Thursday night attempted kidnappings

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a woman and a girl and also approached children at a Metairie park offering them money for work.

Thursday night officers responded to a call of a suspicious white male subject at Mike Miley Playground in Metairie.

The juvenile victims reported the subject approached them, asking if they wanted to do work for him for $100.00.

The victims notified an adult of the activity, who then called 911 with a physical description of the subject and his vehicle.

Police located the subject at the playground. He was identified as Joseph Picard, 40, of Metairie.

Picard is described as being five feet nine inches, weighing 150 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a silver-colored BMW X3 SUV with a Louisiana license plate YPZ945.

Picard was released after questioning.

Shortly thereafter, around 8:19 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Judith Drive in Metairie for the report of an attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl.

The girl told officers she was in the 2200 block of Judith Drive talking to a friend on her cell phone when she was approached by an unknown white male suspect she described as being five feet eight to five feet nine inches tall, weighing 130 to 150 pounds with brown hair and tattoos on his arms and neck.

When the suspect approached the girl he asked if she saw a little girl named “Angie.” The victim told the suspect “no” she did not.

The suspect continued to describe who he was looking for, as the victim began to walk away. The suspect forcefully grabbed her by the arm in an attempt to gain control of her.

The victim told investigators the suspect held something to her neck, ordering her to get into his “truck.”

The victim was able to pull away from the suspect and flee on foot toward West Napoleon Avenue. The suspect chased her for a short distance, still yelling at her to get in the “truck.”

The told police the suspect stopped chasing her and fled in a silver/ gray SUV type vehicle.

Based upon the description of the suspect, along with the type of vehicle described by the victim, investigators are confident the suspect is Picard.

A photograph of Picard was shown to the victim, who then positively identified Picard as the man who grabbed her by the arm and attempted to abduct her.

Shortly after the incident on Judith Drive, around 8:45 p.m., another attempted kidnapping was reported in the area of Jade Street and Buras Drive in Metairie.

During this incident, a 28-year-old woman reported being approached by a white male who grabbed her from behind and placed what she believed was a knife to her neck.

The victim told investigators she immediately fell to the ground in a fetal position and began screaming.

She went on to say she fought with the suspect while trying to prevent from being abducted.

The victim believes she scratched the suspect in her defense, in spite of the suspect slashing at her with the knife.

She suffered minor injuries.

The victim was able to free herself from the suspect, who then fled on foot.

She told investigators approximately 10 minutes after the incident, she saw a gray/silver SUV occupied by the same suspect who attempted to abduct her circling near her residence.

The victim positively identified Picard as her assailant after investigators showed her a photo.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Picard, and or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

