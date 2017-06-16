Triple shooting leaves two dead, one injured

A Thursday night triple shooting left two men dead and another injured

Just after 11 p.m., Second District officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at South Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body lying in the street.

EMS treated him at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Just after 11:30 p.m., First District officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of North Johnson and Bienville streets.

When they arrived, police found a 28-year-old male man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the rear seat of a black Honda Civic.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A brief time later, a 26-year-old man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the two shooting incidents are connected.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. No further information is currently available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the two deceased victims and an official cause of death after an autopsy is complete and families are notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy at 504-658-5300.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.