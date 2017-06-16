Your Weather Authority: The real feel of summer sets in

The real feel of summer has definitely set in over the past couple of days.

There will continue to be a chance for afternoon and evening storms today with highs around 90 degrees.

For the weekend, rain chances look lower, but a spotty storm or two may pop up.

Highs will be around 90 and heat index will touch 100 from time to time.

Next week will see a gradual increase in storm chances. Much will depend on the eventual development and track of a disturbance over the Caribbean.

Currently, it is too early to determine any indirect or direct threats to our area.

