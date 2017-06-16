SJSO search for two women wanted for theft

The Saint John Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying and locating two females believed to have used stolen debit and credit cards at a Laplace Wal-Mart.

Investigators say the male victim lost his wallet on April 29, 2017. A short time later a store surveillance video captures two women believed to have made multiple purchases with the victim's stolen cards.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, SJSO dispatch at 985-652-6338, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

