NOPD searching for runaway girl

Keyara Robin, 13, was last seen in the 2200 block of Springbrook at approximately 2 a.m. on June 15.more>>
This sandwich filling is so easy, it can be made while you are asleep or at work. How? It is made in a crock- pot or slow cooker. You just mix the ingredients together and turn on the cooker. When you get home, supper’s ready.more>>
Thursday night officers responded to a call of a suspicious man at Mike Miley Playground in Metairie.more>>
There will continue to be a chance for afternoon and evening storms today with highs around 90 degrees.more>>
A Thursday night triple shooting left two men dead and another injured Just after 11 p.m., Second District officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at South Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body lying in the street. EMS treated him at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Just after 11:30 p.m., First District officers responded to a cal...more>>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.more>>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.more>>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.more>>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.more>>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.more>>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.more>>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.more>>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.more>>
Amazon,com Inc will pay $42 a share for Whole Foods Market Inc., an 18 percent premium to the closing price Thursday.more>>
