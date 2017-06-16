NOPD searching for runaway girl

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway girl.

Keyara Robin, 13, was last seen in the 2200 block of Springbrook at approximately 2 a.m. on June 15.

Robin is described as being five feet three inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with a brown complexion and black hair.

Anyone with information on Keyara Robin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lisa Lewis or any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040.

