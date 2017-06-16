Who Dat Making Headlines: Pregnant Serena Williams back on the court

It was positive news all around Thursday night for Rep. Steve Scalise, who is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered two days ago.more>>
There are no signs of slowing down for mom to be Serena Williams.
The Saints will be without left tackle Terron Armstead for 4-6 months after tearing his labrum, a source confirmed to FOX 8 sports. Armstead, who was steadily returning from various injuries in 2016,
The man accused of two attempted kidnappings is in custody, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department.
Thursday night officers responded to a call of a suspicious man at Mike Miley Playground in Metairie.
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.
