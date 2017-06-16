Who Dat Making Headlines: Pregnant Serena Williams back on the court

There are no signs of slowing down for mom to be Serena Williams.

Posted video of her on social media Thursday shows her working on her swing on the court. The 35-year-old clearly isn't letting a baby bumpy get in the way.

Williams and fiance' Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child together later this year.



As for what she's having, the world will be on standby for the answer. In the meantime, Williams seems to be glowing and ready to take on motherhood.



She announced her pregnancy in April.

Oprah turns down presidential bid

It's a no for Oprah Winfrey.

The media mogul says she will "never run for public office."

In 2015, President Trump said Oprah would be his dream running mate. The president even talked to Oprah in 1988 about running for office even before he started an official campaign.

Oprah says she doesn't know if she would beat Trump in a presidential bid but that she will never find out.

Hollywood Star

Rapper turned actor and director Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

With hit songs like "Straight Outta Compton" and "Express Yourself," Ice Cube made it known that he could have not done it alone.

"You don't get here by yourself. And when you're coming up doing music, movies, just trying to be creative, You never figure you'll be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame one day."

Friends and family came out to support including Dr. Dre, a former member of "gangsta" rap group N.W.A.

