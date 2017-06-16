Source: Terron Armstead suffers torn labrum, out 4-6 months

Fast food chain McDonald's has ended its Olympic sponsorship three years early.more>>
Fast food chain McDonald's has ended its Olympic sponsorship three years early.more>>
The Saints will be without left tackle Terron Armstead for 4-6 months after tearing his labrum, a source confirmed to FOX 8 sports. Armstead, who was steadily returning from various injuries in 2016,more>>
The Saints will be without left tackle Terron Armstead for 4-6 months after tearing his labrum.more>>
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the sea's apex predator, all in the name of science. Just kidding, it's for "Shark Week."more>>
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the sea's apex predator, all in the name of science. Just kidding, it's for "Shark Week."more>>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.more>>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.more>>