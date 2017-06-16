David: Strong to severe storms possible this evening

Deputies are investigating the death of a man who was apparently bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat inside his home, according to a news release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.more>>
There is a chance for strong to even severe storms to roll out of Mississippi and into SE Louisiana this evening.more>>
There are no signs of slowing down for mom to be Serena Williams.more>>
The Saints will be without left tackle Terron Armstead for 4-6 months after tearing his labrum, a source confirmed to FOX 8 sports. Armstead, who was steadily returning from various injuries in 2016,more>>
The man accused of two attempted kidnappings is in custody, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.more>>
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.more>>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.more>>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.more>>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.more>>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.more>>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.more>>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.more>>
