JPSO: Man found bludgeoned to death inside Westwego 'crack house'

Deputies are investigating the death of a man who was apparently bludgeoned with a baseball bat inside his home, according to a news release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On June 15 at about 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a home in the 300 block of Deacon Street. There they found 57-year-old Michael Riley on a bed suffering from blunt force trauma to the back of his head and face. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the detectives saw a hole in the wall with blood on it near the area where Riley was lying. A baseball bat with blood on it was also found in the bedroom.

The detective spoke to a close friend of the victim who told him that Riley, who is addicted to crack cocaine, lived alone, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The friend also described Riley's home as the "crack house" of the neighborhood.

Riley has a prior criminal history with arrests for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property (2), resisting arrest, simple burglary, felon in possession of a firearm (2), aggravated battery and DWI.

The Sheriff’s Office has not determined a motive or identified any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melvin Francis at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.