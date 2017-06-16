Police say robbers grabbed a woman's wallet as she was searching - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Police say robbers grabbed a woman's wallet as she was searching for bus fare

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Two men suspected of stealing a woman's wallet as she waited for a bus. (Source: NOPD) Two men suspected of stealing a woman's wallet as she waited for a bus. (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of snatching a woman’s wallet as she reached inside for bus fare on June 6.

Investigators say the woman was in the 500 block of Magazine around 4:40 p.m., sitting in front of the U.S. Court of Appeals building when two men walked past her. She says she reached into her wallet to get money for the bus, when one of the men grabbed the wallet. Both of the men then ran away. Police say surveillance video captured images of the people who they think are responsible.

Anyone who recognizes them or who has information about the purse snatching is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

