Police say robbers grabbed a woman's wallet as she was searching for bus fare

New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of snatching a woman’s wallet as she reached inside for bus fare on June 6.

Investigators say the woman was in the 500 block of Magazine around 4:40 p.m., sitting in front of the U.S. Court of Appeals building when two men walked past her. She says she reached into her wallet to get money for the bus, when one of the men grabbed the wallet. Both of the men then ran away. Police say surveillance video captured images of the people who they think are responsible.

Anyone who recognizes them or who has information about the purse snatching is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

