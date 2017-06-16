Some in Congress say security is needed for more members

Even before the tragic shooting near Washington D.C. that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition, security was on the minds of some members of Congress.more>>
The man accused of two attempted kidnappings is in custody, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
New Orleans Police search for two people accused of snatching a woman’s wallet as she reached inside for bus fare on June 6.more>>
Deputies are investigating the death of a man who was apparently bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat inside his home, according to a news release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.more>>
There is a chance for strong to even severe storms to roll out of Mississippi and into SE Louisiana this evening.more>>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.more>>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.more>>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.more>>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.more>>
