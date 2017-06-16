Doctors encouraged by Rep. Steve Scalise's improving condition

Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a D.C. area hospital. The Med Star Washington Director of Trauma says when Scalise arrived there was an "imminent risk of death," but now doctors are encouraged by his improvement.more>>
Even before the tragic shooting near Washington D.C. that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition, security was on the minds of some members of Congress.more>>
The man accused of two attempted kidnappings is in custody, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
New Orleans Police search for two people accused of snatching a woman’s wallet as she reached inside for bus fare on June 6.more>>
Deputies are investigating the death of a man who was apparently bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat inside his home, according to a news release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.more>>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.more>>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.more>>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.more>>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.more>>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.more>>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.more>>
As the first state in the U.S. to formally accept the Paris Climate Agreement, Hawaii is now taking the country’s first step toward a universal basic income.more>>
Last week, Hawaii made national headlines for becoming the first state to formally adopt key pledges in the Paris Climate Accord.more>>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.more>>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.more>>
