LSU looking for their first national title in TD Ameritrade Park

It's one thing to drive past TD Ameritrade Park or see it from a distance, but taking the field here in Omaha for the first time was quite the experience for the Tigers.

"It's cool to see it on TV. But when you get here and realize it's a real park and real games played in it, and you're going to be one of those people playing in it, it's unbelievable. It's a dream come true. It's a beautiful stadium," said senior Cole Freeman.

"It was really cool to finally get out there and be on the field and see the whole complex and everything," said senior Kramer Robertson. "We got to drive by yesterday, but it's my first time to ever see it and step foot in it. It was really exciting today."

There's no hiding the fact that the Tigers haven't had much success in this park, with just a 1-4 record in their previous two trips. The stadium dimensions took a lot of the blame for that, but LSU's not using that as an excuse anymore.

"There's adjustments anytime you go to a new environment and a new field. But the game is still the same game. The bases are still 90 feet apart. The pitcher's mound is 60 feet, 6 inches away. I think our team is built to play under any conditions," said LSU Head Coach Paul Mainieri.

"If one thing's not clicking that night, we can beat you in other ways. That's what great teams do. They can come at you in a number of ways. We have guys that can drive the ball out of the ballpark, table setters, great defense, great pitchers, great bullpen. We're clicking on all cylinders right now. Hopefully, we can keep this thing going," said Robertson.

As far as the dimensions of TD Ameritrade Park, yes, it's bigger. But it's all about how you approach the challenge. Coming up at 10, we'll have LSU's take on what to change, or do the same at the plate.

