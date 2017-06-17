Unidentified motorcyclist killed in crash on I-55

Louisiana State Police are working to identify a motorcyclist who was hit and killed on Interstate 55 Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in Tangipahoa Parish just north of LA 40.

State Troopers investigating the incident says that a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-55 when then bike sustained a tire failure causing the bike to crash.

After the crash, investigators say the rider was struck by two vehicles, a 1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a 2012 Kia.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured in the crash.

State Troopers do not believe impairment played a part in the crash. As part of the investigation, blood samples were taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

