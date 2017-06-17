After Further Review: Five takes from the Saints offseason

Father's Day Weekend kicked off with a few strong late night storms on Friday. You may have slept through it, but just ahead of the thunderstorm we got many reports of winds above 45 miles per hour. The rest of the weekend is mostly nice, but we still have the opportunity for a few storms to develop. It's also hot with high temperatures around 90 and a heat index touching 100 from time to time.more>>
Father's Day Weekend kicked off with a few strong late night storms on Friday. You may have slept through it, but just ahead of the thunderstorm we got many reports of winds above 45 miles per hour. The rest of the weekend is mostly nice, but we still have the opportunity for a few storms to develop. It's also hot with high temperatures around 90 and a heat index touching 100 from time to time.more>>
Judging football in June is tough. If everything we saw at the end of the offseason was real then Nick Toon, would've been an All-Pro. Still some storylines have emerged that are worth watching when training camp rolls around.more>>
Judging football in June is tough. If everything we saw at the end of the offseason was real then Nick Toon, would've been an All-Pro. Still some storylines have emerged that are worth watching when training camp rolls around.more>>
Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been upgraded to serious condition at MedStar Washington Hospital, as the Majority Whip continues to show improvement.more>>
Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been upgraded to serious condition at MedStar Washington Hospital, as the Majority Whip continues to show improvement.more>>
Louisiana State Police are working to identify a motorcyclist who was hit and killed on Interstate 55 Saturday morning.more>>
Louisiana State Police are working to identify a motorcyclist who was hit and killed on Interstate 55 Saturday morning.more>>
Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a D.C. area hospital. The Med Star Washington Director of Trauma says when Scalise arrived there was an "imminent risk of death," but now doctors are encouraged by his improvement.more>>
Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a D.C. area hospital. The Med Star Washington Director of Trauma says when Scalise arrived there was an "imminent risk of death," but now doctors are encouraged by his improvement.more>>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.more>>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.more>>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.more>>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.more>>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.more>>
The family was shocked to see their photos, many inside their house, along with a listing where the so-called owner claimed to be in West Africa on a church mission, in need of a renter.more>>
The family was shocked to see their photos, many inside their house, along with a listing where the so-called owner claimed to be in West Africa on a church mission, in need of a renter.more>>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.more>>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.more>>