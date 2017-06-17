Congressman Scalise upgraded to serious condition, speaks with family

Father's Day Weekend kicked off with a few strong late night storms on Friday. You may have slept through it, but just ahead of the thunderstorm we got many reports of winds above 45 miles per hour. The rest of the weekend is mostly nice, but we still have the opportunity for a few storms to develop. It's also hot with high temperatures around 90 and a heat index touching 100 from time to time.more>>
Judging football in June is tough. If everything we saw at the end of the offseason was real then Nick Toon, would've been an All-Pro. Still some storylines have emerged that are worth watching when training camp rolls around.more>>
Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been upgraded to serious condition at MedStar Washington Hospital, as the Majority Whip continues to show improvement.more>>
Louisiana State Police are working to identify a motorcyclist who was hit and killed on Interstate 55 Saturday morning.more>>
Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a D.C. area hospital. The Med Star Washington Director of Trauma says when Scalise arrived there was an "imminent risk of death," but now doctors are encouraged by his improvement.more>>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.more>>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.more>>
It only took New Orleans National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Graham a little under an hour to determine that it was in fact a twister that tore through town.more>>
