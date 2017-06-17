Congressman Scalise upgraded to serious condition, speaks with family

Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been upgraded to serious condition at MedStar Washington Hospital, as the Majority Whip continues to show improvement. Scalise was injured Wednesday after being shot in Arlington, Virginia while practicing for the Annual Congressional Baseball game. Scalise sustained a gunshot wound to the hip that broke bones, caused damage to internal organs and caused severe bleeding.

According to the spokesperson, Scalise underwent another surgery on Saturday. He has become more responsive and was able to speak with loved ones.

The following is a statement, courtesy of the Scalise family:

"Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition. He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement. He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones. The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers.

