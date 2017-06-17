Nicondra: Warm, muggy with a few strong storms

Father's Day Weekend kicked off with a few strong late night storms on Friday. You may have slept through it, but just ahead of the thunderstorm we got many reports of winds above 45 miles per hour. The rest of the weekend is mostly nice, but we still have the opportunity for a few storms to develop. It's also hot with high temperatures around 90 and a heat index touching 100 from time to time.

Expect a gradual increase in storm chances as we move into the following work week. Much of the extended forecast will depend on the eventual development and track of the disturbance over the Caribbean we've been telling you about over the last week or so. Currently it is too early to determine any indirect or direct threats to our area, but better rain chances are expected regardless of how much this system develops and where the circulation eventually ends up. The National Hurricane Center is giving it an 80 percent chance for development over the next five days.

A second disturbance much farther out in the Atlantic is given a 60 percent chance for development. This cluster of storms is almost 1500 miles east of the Islands. It will continue to move northeast over the next several days.

-Nicondra Norwood

