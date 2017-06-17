Nicondra: Warm, muggy with a few strong storms

Storm chances remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.more>>
Storm chances remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.more>>
Rain chances will be in the 50 to 60 percent range for Monday and Tuesday.more>>
Rain chances will be in the 50 to 60 percent range for Monday and Tuesday.more>>
Thursday will feature the sun, sun, and more sun.more>>
Thursday will feature the sun, sun, and more sun.more>>
After more than a week of daily rain, a cold front moved through overnight and finally pushed the last of it out.more>>
After more than a week of daily rain, a cold front moved through overnight and finally pushed the last of it out.more>>
The wet weather trend will continue over the next two days before there is finally a big break from the rain.more>>
The wet weather trend will continue over the next two days before there is finally a big break from the rain.more>>