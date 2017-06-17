LA becomes first state to ban the box on college admissions applications

New Orleans police are searching for a woman wanted for a fatal French Quarter stabbing.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a woman wanted for a fatal French Quarter stabbing.more>>
A local woman inspired lawmakers to change how the state's public colleges and universities handle prospective students with criminal histories, and Governor John Bel Edwards signed the so-called ban the box bill into law on Friday.more>>
A local woman inspired lawmakers to change how the state's public colleges and universities handle prospective students with criminal histories, and Governor John Bel Edwards signed the so-called ban the box bill into law on Friday.more>>
Father's Day Weekend kicked off with a few strong late night storms on Friday. You may have slept through it, but just ahead of the thunderstorm we got many reports of winds above 45 miles per hour. The rest of the weekend is mostly nice, but we still have the opportunity for a few storms to develop. It's also hot with high temperatures around 90 and a heat index touching 100 from time to time.more>>
Father's Day Weekend kicked off with a few strong late night storms on Friday. You may have slept through it, but just ahead of the thunderstorm we got many reports of winds above 45 miles per hour. The rest of the weekend is mostly nice, but we still have the opportunity for a few storms to develop. It's also hot with high temperatures around 90 and a heat index touching 100 from time to time.more>>
Judging football in June is tough. If everything we saw at the end of the offseason was real then Nick Toon, would've been an All-Pro. Still some storylines have emerged that are worth watching when training camp rolls around.more>>
Judging football in June is tough. If everything we saw at the end of the offseason was real then Nick Toon, would've been an All-Pro. Still some storylines have emerged that are worth watching when training camp rolls around.more>>
Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been upgraded to serious condition at MedStar Washington Hospital, as the Majority Whip continues to show improvement.more>>
Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been upgraded to serious condition at MedStar Washington Hospital, as the Majority Whip continues to show improvement.more>>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.more>>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.more>>
Assata Shakur was the first woman put on the FBI terrorism list and there is a $2 million ransom for her capture.more>>
Assata Shakur was the first woman put on the FBI terrorism list and there is a $2 million ransom for her capture.more>>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.more>>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.more>>