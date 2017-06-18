Police identify suspect in French Quarter homicide

New Orleans police are searching for a woman wanted for a fatal French Quarter stabbing.

Dannisha Green, 20, is wanted for the stabbing which took place Thursday around 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Decatur Street.

According to investigators, Green stabbed the 21-year-old female victim following an argument.

Green is described as a black female, who is 5'1" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD homicide detective Brett R. Mathes or the NOPD homicide office at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-833-1111.

