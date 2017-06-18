JPSO: Two men arrested for multiple carjackings

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two men responsible for multiple carjackings in Metairie.

According to police, the first carjacking took place Saturday around 9:52 p.m. in the 3300 block of Veterans Blvd. The male victim was with his wife and three children when two men, one armed with a silver-colored revolver, approached their SUV. The victim was able to get his family out of the vehicle before the two men drove away in the SUV. The victim reported the incident to 911 operators.

Around 11:18 p.m. the same night, police responded to the intersection of North Turnbull and West Napoleon Avenue. The victim told police that he was stopped at the intersection when two men approached his vehicle. The victim saw one of the men holding a handgun and believed he was going to be carjacked. He was able to speed away and call 911.

About a half-hour later, two women in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3700 block of S. I-10 Service Road, flagged down police and told officers that two men carjacked them and stole their SUV. They told officers that one of the men was armed with a handgun and that the pair forced them out of the vehicle. The two men then drove down I-10 Service Road South.

The responding officers radioed a description of the suspects and the stolen SUV over police radio. Not long after, the SUV was found traveling west at a high rate of speed on S. I-10 Service Road. When the vehicle reached the intersection of N. Woodlawn Avenue and I-10 Service Road, the stolen SUV crashed into a car driven by a 56-year-old Kenner woman. The SUV then struck a pickup truck, driven by a 27-year-old man from St. Rose. Both he and his passenger weren't injured in the crash.

The woman became trapped in the car and had to be extricated by members of the Jefferson Parish Fire Department. She was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to overturn. The two suspects, later identified as 17-year-old Brennan Allen of Harvey and 26-year-old Derrick Jones crawled out of the overturned SUV, but were taken into custody by police. The pair were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.