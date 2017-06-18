JPSO: Two men arrested for multiple carjackings

Louisiana State Police say a motorcyclist was hit and killed on Interstate 55 Saturday morning.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men responsible for multiple carjackings in Metairie.more>>
Seconds after it happened, Twitter dubbed it the rally beach ball. It’s just the latest prop to interrupt a game and spark an LSU comeback. This one in particular, that led to a 5-4 victory over Florida State, might be the weirdest.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a woman wanted for a fatal French Quarter stabbing.more>>
A local woman inspired lawmakers to change how the state's public colleges and universities handle prospective students with criminal histories, and Governor John Bel Edwards signed the so-called ban the box bill into law on Friday.more>>
Assata Shakur was the first woman put on the FBI terrorism list and there is a $2 million ransom for her capture.more>>
