Complete team effort gets LSU into the winner's bracket

The North Shore Patriots, made up of 12 year-old players from Pearl River all the way to Mandeville, had misfortune turn into quite the weekend to remember in Omaha.more>>
Relieved is without a doubt the best way to describe the Tigers after making an incredible comeback to beat Florida State. In three trips to TD Ameritrade Park, it’s just the first time they’ve won the opening game.more>>
LSU won a dramatic 5-4 contest against Florida State Saturday night in Omaha. But it's time to move on, and very quickly with 55-4 Oregon State next up on the docket. The Beavers sport a 22-game winning streak, and hold the #1 national seed in the NCAA tournament.more>>
It's been dubbed the rally beach ball... the latest prop to interrupt a game and spark an LSU comeback. This one in particular, an Antoine Duplantis single followed by a slew of errors, might be the weirdest yet. "Right off the bat when I hit it to right field, I thought Cole could have gone first to third right off the get go. I guess he decided he couldn't have made it. Luckily, he bobbled that ball and made it to third. It was kind of a weird play. I just kept looking u...more>>
The Tigers got their first taste of TD Ameritrade Park this afternoon... keeping with their tradition of a fun, loose practice the day before games. One freshman in particular, Josh Smith, known for his worn down, war-torn cleats, was even rocking a fresh pair. "I got these yesterday. Y'all will still see my old kicks in the game. I still haven't cleaned them. They're good luck, so we'll see how it goes," said LSU freshman Josh Smith. "We all got those kicks. I still ...more>>
