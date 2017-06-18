Complete team effort gets LSU into the winner's bracket - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Complete team effort gets LSU into the winner's bracket

Written by: Chris Hagan, Sports Reporter
LSU next plays Monday night against Oregon Sate.
OMAHA, NE (WVUE) -

It's been dubbed the rally beach ball... the latest prop to interrupt a game and spark an LSU comeback. This one in particular, an Antoine Duplantis single followed by a slew of errors, might be the weirdest yet. 

"Right off the bat when I hit it to right field, I thought Cole could have gone first to third right off the get go. I guess he decided he couldn't have made it. Luckily, he bobbled that ball and made it to third. It was kind of a weird play. I just kept looking up. Things kept happening. I just kept running," said outfielder Antoine Duplantis.

You've got to have a little luck in this game for sure. We had a little of it early, and then when you get a little of it, you've got to step up. Greg and Antoine did that," said second baseman Cole Freeman.

But don't completely write it off as a fluke, the Tigers never quit attitude had a lot to do with it. 

"We don't really need to hit balls around the yard, even though we will at some points," said Duplantis. "Even when we're not, we're going to put pressure on teams. That definitely helps. Speed never slumps. That's the old saying."

"It's a great feeling anytime that you can get the go-ahead run. Coach has always talked to me ever since I stepped on campus, and to the team, about how you're going to come in unique situations. One-run games is how you're going to define your season," said junior Greg Deichmann.

Wrapped up in the middle of all the madness, Jared Poche gets his 38th win, tying the LSU school record. 

"I've been hoping that it would happen, obviously, the last two weeks. God had a better plan and wanted it to happen in Omaha. I'm excited. I definitely didn't think it was going to happen with me coming out of the bullpen. But I think it made it a little more exciting," said senior pitcher Jared Poche.

Believe it or not, it's just the second time coach Mainieri's won the opening game in Omaha. And not only does it put them in the winners bracket, but Mainieri says with one game out of the way, his Tigers will play a lot looser on Monday. 

