LSU turns attention to 55-4 Oregon State

LSU won a dramatic 5-4 contest against Florida State Saturday night in Omaha. But it's time to move on, and very quickly with 55-4 Oregon State next up on the docket. The Beavers sport a 22-game winning streak, and hold the #1 national seed in the NCAA tournament.

"You win the first two games you're in a great position. You haven't won anything yet, but it's the difference between having to win one more game, or three more games," said LSU Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri at practice Sunday in Omaha. "We were able to fight back and win last night." That was a huge victory for us. It makes this one that much more important."

"I thought we were pretty loose yesterday. We didn't play great, but we still found a way to win. I don't think there's any pressure on us going into Monday. We're playing against a team that is 55-4. For the first time ever, some people might consider us the underdogs, maybe not. We don't consider ourselves underdogs," said senior shortstop Kramer Robertson.

Freshman pitcher Eric Walker will get the start on the mound for LSU Monday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park. The winner of this contest won't play again until Friday.

