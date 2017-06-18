LSU turns attention to 55-4 Oregon State - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LSU turns attention to 55-4 Oregon State

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Eric Walker will start for LSU Monday on the mound. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Eric Walker will start for LSU Monday on the mound. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
OMAHA, NE (WVUE) -

LSU won a dramatic 5-4 contest against Florida State Saturday night in Omaha. But it's time to move on, and very quickly with 55-4 Oregon State next up on the docket. The Beavers sport a 22-game winning streak, and hold the #1 national seed in the NCAA tournament.

"You win the first two games you're in a great position. You haven't won anything yet, but it's the difference between having to win one more game, or three more games," said LSU Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri at practice Sunday in Omaha. "We were able to fight back and win last night." That was a huge victory for us. It makes this one that much more important."

"I thought we were pretty loose yesterday. We didn't play great, but we still found a way to win. I don't think there's any pressure on us going into Monday. We're playing against a team that is 55-4. For the first time ever, some people might consider us the underdogs, maybe not. We don't consider ourselves underdogs," said senior shortstop Kramer Robertson.

Freshman pitcher Eric Walker will get the start on the mound for LSU Monday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park. The winner of this contest won't play again until Friday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Local La. baseball team experiences Omaha weekend of a lifetime

    Local La. baseball team experiences Omaha weekend of a lifetime

    FOX 8 photoFOX 8 photo

    The North Shore Patriots, made up of 12 year-old players from Pearl River all the way to Mandeville, had misfortune turn into quite the weekend to remember in Omaha.

    more>>

    The North Shore Patriots, made up of 12 year-old players from Pearl River all the way to Mandeville, had misfortune turn into quite the weekend to remember in Omaha.

    more>>

  • Tigers, Eric Walker ready for nation's top team Oregon State

    Tigers, Eric Walker ready for nation's top team Oregon State

    Eric Walker will get the start against Oregon State. Source: Nola.comEric Walker will get the start against Oregon State. Source: Nola.com

    Relieved is without a doubt the best way to describe the Tigers after making an incredible comeback to beat Florida State. In three trips to TD Ameritrade Park, it’s just the first time they’ve won the opening game.

    more>>

    Relieved is without a doubt the best way to describe the Tigers after making an incredible comeback to beat Florida State. In three trips to TD Ameritrade Park, it’s just the first time they’ve won the opening game.

    more>>

  • LSU turns attention to 55-4 Oregon State

    LSU turns attention to 55-4 Oregon State

    Eric Walker will start for LSU Monday on the mound. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Eric Walker will start for LSU Monday on the mound. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    LSU won a dramatic 5-4 contest against Florida State Saturday night in Omaha. But it's time to move on, and very quickly with 55-4 Oregon State next up on the docket. The Beavers sport a 22-game winning streak, and hold the #1 national seed in the NCAA tournament.

    more>>

    LSU won a dramatic 5-4 contest against Florida State Saturday night in Omaha. But it's time to move on, and very quickly with 55-4 Oregon State next up on the docket. The Beavers sport a 22-game winning streak, and hold the #1 national seed in the NCAA tournament.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly