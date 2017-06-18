Parishioners from three churches give blood for Congressman Scalise

Parishioners from wounded Congressman Steve Scalise's home church, and two other churches, turned out in large numbers Sunday to show their support.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that prompted a temporary closure of a portion of Interstate 10 in New Orleans.more>>
LSU won a dramatic 5-4 contest against Florida State Saturday night in Omaha. But it's time to move on, and very quickly with 55-4 Oregon State next up on the docket. The Beavers sport a 22-game winning streak, and hold the #1 national seed in the NCAA tournament.more>>
The congressman grievously wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice is delivering a Father's Day message through his Twitter account.more>>
Most of the day turned out fine with dry conditions and some sunshine early, but by late afternoon a few strong storms began bubbling across the area.more>>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.more>>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.more>>
There are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene" in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians late Sunday, authorities report. It happened just after 12 a.m. London time, CNN reports. So far, there is no confirmation that the incident was related to terrorism.more>>
There will be people stationed to be on the lookout overnight, and boats will go back out early tomorrow morning.more>>
Beyonce announced her pregnancy back in Feb. on social media.more>>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.more>>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.more>>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...more>>
